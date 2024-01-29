ABS West Students and Staff Expand Learning Beyond Classroom

ABS West students and staff are expanding learning inside and beyond the classroom with new and engaging initiatives.

Fridays have become extra special learning days on campus as elementary teachers created Domestic Lab Day. As part of this initiative, students either take part in interactive science labs or cooking lessons. The interactive lessons can include making slime as part of a science lab, or teaming up to make cookies.

ABS West students participate in a science lab

“This helps reduce the behaviors they may have and teaches students how to work together, while also working independently,” said Genesis Martinez, a teacher who helped brainstorm the idea for Fridays.

Students also recently participated in a field trip to the Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship center in Richmond. In partnering with horses, program participants are taught riding skills while staff incorporates therapeutic benefits into the riding lessons. Equine-assisted learning is an experiential approach that promotes the development of life and social skills, which helps personal growth and emotion regulation.

ABS West Students spend time at the Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship center

