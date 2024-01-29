HCDE earns Purchasing Award of Merit from TASBO

HCDE joined more than 70 educational organizations across Texas in being honored with the prestigious Award of Merit for purchasing operations from the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO). The award recognizes Texas school districts and education service centers for demonstrating a commitment to ethical and transparent financial management and following best practices in the area of purchasing operations.

TASBO Purchasing & Supply Management Research Committee members evaluate award criteria to ensure it represents best practices. HCDE’s Business Services division was among 77 school districts and centers to earn an Award of Merit.

“We’re proud of the work our honorees do to streamline school purchasing operations, comply with regulations and set the standard for how to utilize taxpayer dollars,” TASBO Executive Director Tracy Ginsburg said. “These organizations have not only demonstrated their professional acumen by documenting their districts’ policies and procedures but have also shared these best practices with colleagues throughout Texas.”

This year’s award recipients will be honored on February 21 at a reception during the annual TASBO Engage Conference in Houston.