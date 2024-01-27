HCDE’s Capitol Improvement Program Advances Construction Across Multiple Sites

Construction at Coolwood Head Start continues as crews install the mechanical ductwork, plumbing pipes and electrical wires. This week, weather conditions caused delays as the team worked to fit drywall in the building’s interior. The 13,000-square-foot facility located in the heart of the Northshore community will accommodate 120 students and 30 teachers and administrators. Project completion is projected for this spring.

Barrett Station Early Head Start is ready to receive students upon legal licensing and final approval from the Harris County Fire Marshall. Nestled on the grounds of Riley Chambers Community Park, construction crews recently completed the four pre-manufactured classrooms that will seat 32 infants and toddlers. Mirroring the Coolwood Head Start design, the new classrooms feature an observation window for visiting parents to monitor how students learn before enrolling their children.

Students at Humble Early Head Start are enjoying their new facilities. Construction and legal licensing were completed last fall, and staff were excited to welcome nearly 60 of Harris County’s youngest learners to four classrooms. The building is just over 4,500 square feet and features a new playground for students to enjoy.

Renovations to the Irvington building are well underway as crews took advantage of the winter break to complete demolition to the fourth floor. Crews are working simultaneously to replace the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and improve fire suppression systems to meet building code regulations. Facilities and Information Technology Services (IT) are continuing to hold regular meetings to ensure the building retains floor access and technology infrastructure during the remodeling. Phase one of the renovations is expected to be completed this spring.

Humble Early Head Start student enjoys the new classrooms.

