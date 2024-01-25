Students Unveil Culinary Delights in “Feasting with Fortis” Cooking Show

HCDE is introducing “Feasting with Fortis,” a cooking show featuring talented students from Fortis Academy’s culinary program. Led by Culinary Arts Instructor Daisy Alvarez, these budding chefs will showcase their skills in creating delicious and easy-to-make meals that anyone can enjoy at home.

In this first episode, students Kody Bieschke and Lyric Lawrence help tantalize your taste buds with Café de Olla and homemade Cheese Danish. Bieschke uses puff pastries to make a buttery, flaky Danish topped with cream cheese, honey and fresh berries. Lawrence creates a traditional Mexican beverage with coffee infused with hints of cinnamon and piloncillo (cane sugar).

Students at Harris County’s first public recovery high school are certified in safety and sanitation before learning to cook and bake. The culinary program invites students to come together as a team and collaborate as they gain new skills to bolster their preparation for life after high school, as well as their self-esteem.

The program has proved successful for Fortis Academy students seeking employment in hospitality, developing coping strategies for substance abuse and serving as an inspiration for future careers.

Check out the recipe below and share your creations with HCDE on social media using the hashtag #FeastingWithFortis.

To learn more about Fortis Academy, visit hcde-texas.org/Fortis.