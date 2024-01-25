Educators Circle Back to Literacy at 38th Annual Early Childhood Winter Conference

More than 500 early childhood educators will gather in southwest Houston this weekend for the 38th Annual R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference, hosted by Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Center for Educator Success (CES).

The high-energy event will feature keynote speaker Eric Litwin along with renowned speakers, authors and educators Dr. Gilberto Soto, Dan St. Romain, Mary Jo Huff and more.

The conference theme, “Circling Back to Literacy,” focuses on simplifying the Science of Teaching Reading (STR) and teaching fundamental skills like phonics, phonemic awareness and fluency.

“Our goal is to offer a learning experience that is both educational and enjoyable for educators,” said CES Officer of Community and Leadership Development Jasmine Booker. “We want participants to feel empowered to create a strong literacy experience for their students, making the process more accessible and less overwhelming.”

The event includes nearly 60 breakout sessions that will discuss child growth and development, diversity and dual-language learners, family engagement, strategies for enhancing early literacy skills and even financial independence for teachers.

Another prevalent theme throughout the event is mental health and well-being. In addition to his keynote address in the morning, Litwin will host a special breakout session titled “Happiness Simplified.” A number of lucky participants will receive “golden tickets” in their welcome bags to attend the popular session that includes engaging children’s stories and songs to simplify and explain happiness concepts found in neuroscience, positive psychology and mindfulness.

In an effort to increase engagement at this year’s event, the conference will include two new features. Attendees will kick off the day with a DJ and dance celebration to purposefully incorporate movement and energy into the conference from the very beginning. Another new feature includes a comedy set by comedian and former teacher Devin Siebold as part of the closing session.

The conference will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, at the Kingdom Builder’s Center (6011 W. Orem Drive, Houston, Texas 77085). Individuals who register now through Friday will receive a second free registration and those who refer two friends will receive a free gift at the conference.

For more information about the conference, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ECWC.