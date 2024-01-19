Andrew Milburn Recognized as National Afterschool Leader

Andrew Milburn, a program coordinator and family engagement specialist with the Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids), was named one of the 2024 Next Generation Afterschool Leaders by the National AfterSchool Association (NAA).

Andrew Milburn, CASE for Kids program coordinator and 2024 NAA Next Generation honoree. He joins 21 other honorees from 13 different states across the country. The NAA identifies young leaders and helps cultivate the talent of afterschool champions who have the potential to influence the field of afterschool. Next Generation Afterschool Leaders are young professionals under 30 years old who have influenced communities and organizations beyond individual programs.

“There is so much room to be creative while trying to fill the gaps of all of the unique interests and needs of our families, students and school systems,” Milburn said. “Historically, access to these opportunities has been extremely limited for working families and at-risk youth. CASE For Kids has given me the chance to develop and implement so many projects and they continue to provide a platform for new, innovative ideas.”

Milburn supports campuses throughout seven school districts in Harris County in his current role where he collaborates with parents and school administrators to strengthen each program’s reach. In total, his work positively impacts more than 1,500 students and 600 adults on an annual basis.

“Andrew is supportive to his teammates and able to adapt to the fast-paced demands of afterschool programming, all while displaying a positive attitude,” said Jasmine Castleberry, CASE for Kids manager of federal programs and compliance. “More specifically, because he has served in the role of both site coordinator and lead site coordinator, he has first-hand knowledge of the requirements needed to meet grant goals so he is able to support the rest of the team by suggesting specific strategies rather than intangible ideas.”

Milburn started as an afterschool teacher at Ripley House Elementary School in 2021 before moving to his current role.

He has collaborated with partners including Learn Fresh and Generation eSports to improve students’ academic proficiency and bring STEM and game-based curriculum to campuses. In addition, Milburn has coordinated with HCDE’s Adult Education and Head Start divisions to promote and implement education initiatives to foster youth voice and service learning.

In 2023, Milburn was recruited to serve on the committee with the Greater Houston Lights On Alliance for Lights On Afterschool, an annual nationwide celebration that shines a light on the importance of afterschool programs. The committee helped organize program site visits with city officials and candidates.

As a result, 11 afterschool programs prepared youth to interview local City Council candidates about their strategies to support afterschool programs if elected.

“His passion for continuous learning and improvement has benefited our programs and served as an inspiration to his colleagues, contributing to a culture of excellence and innovation within our organization and the greater Houston community,” Castleberry said.

Milburn and his fellow 2024 Next Generation Afterschool Leaders will each receive a NAA Executive membership and NAA24 Convention registration in addition to ongoing leadership and professional development opportunities. They will be featured in the spring 2024 issue of AfterSchool Today magazine.

“Normally, I just keep my head down and turn all of the big goals into little tasks and try to conquer them day by day,” Milburn said. “There are only a few chances to reflect on what we have accomplished, before we focus on the next project. I feel like I am only getting started, but I am truly grateful for the opportunity to pour into our communities and being recognized for those early efforts feels amazing.”