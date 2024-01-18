Special Schools Students Craft Connections with HCDE Board Trustees

Students in our Special Schools division poured their creativity into personalized gifts for HCDE’s Board of Trustees in honor of School Board Recognition Month. Gifts included silver-coated plates from Academic and Behavior School East, mugs and coasters from Highpoint School and individualized charcuterie boards from Fortis Academy. They were presented to trustees during the reception on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

HCDE’s Special Schools partner with Harris County school districts to offer individualized learning through small-group instruction in highly structured classes.

Toracia Simmons-Swift, a teacher at Highpoint School, spearheaded the school’s project, which emphasized student lessons in communication, social-emotional learning and fine motor skills. She described feeling proud of her students’ commitment to the activity and their self-growth.

“It’s been amazing to watch our students thrive during this project, especially since many have great leadership skills,” Simmons-Swift said. “I challenged them to find ways to implement those skills in their daily lives and when they return to their home district.”

For some students, the creative endeavor served as an inspiration for developing coping strategies and highlighted the power of art in nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Learn more about HCDE’s Board of Trustees here.