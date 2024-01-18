HCDE Trustees Honored During Board Recognition Reception

On Jan. 17, Harris County Department of Education staff gathered to honor the contributions of our Board of Trustees during a School Board Recognition Month reception.

During the reception, attendees saw a video highlighting the Department’s gratitude for the board, and trustees were presented with certificates of appreciation and crystalized three-dimensional portraits of themselves.

Click here to view and download photos.

Superintendent James Colbert Jr. spoke about his experience with the trustees during his opening remarks.

“To have a cohesive Board of Trustees where your perspective on education and public service is aligned with theirs and you’re able to work as one unit is a powerful thing,” Colbert said. “Any friction we have is productive. It’s the friction that makes our education system and students stronger and better.”

HCDE Board of Trustees and Superintendent James Colbert Jr., center, pose with their certificates of appreciation in honor of School Board Recognition Month.

Harris County Department of Education staff gathered to honor the contributions of our Board of Trustees during a School Board Recognition Month reception on January 17, 2024, in the HCDE Conference Center. Attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments during the lunchtime event. The theme, coordinated by the Texas Association of School Boards, was “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” highlighting the trust developed between board members and voters.

HCDE Board President Andrea Duhon is presented with a certificate of appreciation by Superintendent James Colbert Jr.

HCDE Board Trustee Richard Cantu is presented with a certificate of appreciation by Superintendent James Colbert Jr.

HCDE Board Trustee Eric Dick is presented with a certificate of appreciation by Superintendent James Colbert Jr.

HCDE Board Trustee Dr. John McGee is presented with a certificate of appreciation by Superintendent James Colbert Jr.

Attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments during the lunchtime event. The theme, coordinated by the Texas Association of School Boards, was “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” highlighting the trust developed between board members and voters.

Learn more about HCDE’s Board of Trustees here.