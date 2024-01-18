HCDE Trustees Honored During Board Recognition Reception

HCDE Trustees Honored During Board Recognition ReceptionLeave a comment
January 18, 2024 by HCDE Communications
On Jan. 17, Harris County Department of Education staff gathered to honor the contributions of our Board of Trustees during a School Board Recognition Month reception.
During the reception, attendees saw a video highlighting the Department’s gratitude for the board, and trustees were presented with certificates of appreciation and crystalized three-dimensional portraits of themselves.
Click here to view and download photos.
Superintendent James Colbert Jr. spoke about his experience with the trustees during his opening remarks.
“To have a cohesive Board of Trustees where your perspective on education and public service is aligned with theirs and you’re able to work as one unit is a powerful thing,” Colbert said. “Any friction we have is productive. It’s the friction that makes our education system and students stronger and better.”
Attendees enjoyed light bites and refreshments during the lunchtime event. The theme, coordinated by the Texas Association of School Boards, was “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” highlighting the trust developed between board members and voters.
Learn more about HCDE’s Board of Trustees here.