Dr. Tyrone Sylvester Named Executive Director of Human Resources

Dr. Tyrone Sylvester, an award-winning industry leader in human resource management, has been appointed as executive director of human resources for the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE).

HCDE provides innovative programming and education support services to 25 school districts and residents in the state’s largest county, including special schools, afterschool programs, school-based therapy services, adult education and Head Start.

Dr. Tyrone Sylvester poses for a photograph.

Dr. Sylvester most recently served as director of human resources at Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. He has 30 years of experience in education, beginning his career as a director of bands in Beaumont ISD. He moved into administration after three years and served as principal at O’Donnell Middle School in Alief ISD from 2001-2008.

In 2008, Dr. Sylvester was named director of human resources for Spring ISD. He accepted his current position at Goose Creek Consolidated ISD in 2015.

Dr. Sylvester serves as the District II board member for the Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators and earned the association’s distinguished service award in 2023. He is also a past president of the Gulf Coast Association of School Personnel Administrators.

“Our work in human resources is absolutely critical to the success of any organization,” Dr. Sylvester said. “When you look at strategic staffing, talent management and development, and the employee experience, all of those are key elements to the framework for success.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Sylvester has participated in numerous training opportunities and led professional development. He completed professional certifications through the Society for Human Resource Management and Human Resource Certification Institute. In 2023, he had the opportunity to present “Administrative Leave – Key Piece to Solving the Puzzle” at both the Eichelbaum & Wardell Title IX and TASPA Winter conferences.

Dr. Sylvester earned his Bachelor of Music from Stephen F. Austin State University and his Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University. He earned his Doctor of Education from Grand Canyon University.

“I’m absolutely excited about the opportunity to join Harris County Department of Education,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with new colleagues and partnering with the community members that we serve. We want to ensure that we have the talented workforce needed to reach the organization’s desired outcomes.”

Dr. Sylvester and his wife have two sons, one attending Stephen F. Austin State University and one attending Humble public schools. He serves as an adjunct professor and field supervisor for Lamar University and is an active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.