Norma Rodriguez Becomes a “Lifeline” of Support for HCDE

Norma Rodriguez is no stranger to helping others, aligning with the mission of Harris County Department of Education. With more than 900 employees, the Department utilizes each person’s unique skillset to allow our organization to best serve Harris County students and residents. Rodriguez, an executive administrative assistant with nearly 30 years of professional experience, is our first Employee of the Month for 2024 and strives to be a “lifeline” by providing needed resources and assistance to those around her.

“Norma is selfless. There are times I literally have to say, ‘Norma, stop! You need to take time for yourself because you cannot pour from an empty cup,’” said Dr. CJ Rodgers, assistant superintendent of education and enrichment. “But that is Norma. She’s loving and caring and brings so much joy to our office, but most importantly, she’s dependable.”

Rodriguez decided to join the workforce early to provide financial support to her mother — an action that unknowingly planted the seeds of her servant mentality. She would spend the next 10 years at the Harris County Civil Courthouse working as a trust fund clerk, monitoring millions of dollars in settlements. It was there where she met her husband, Jessie, and went on to have three daughters.

A career change in 2007 led Rodriguez to Spring Independent School District, where she quickly became an employee known to always go the extra mile. She described seeing parents and students struggling to find information or receive needed assistance due to a lack of communication, support or resources.

“It was heartbreaking to see everyone struggling, and all they needed was an answer or a helping hand,” Rodriguez said. “I took it upon myself to be their lifeline, that one little string of hope those families needed. It’s never hard to help anyone. It just takes a little time.”

Rodriguez developed a passion for arts through her involvement with the Scholastic Art and Writing program. She then joined the HCDE family in 2021, deepening her enthusiasm as a special events clerk for the Center for Educator Success (CES), where she continued working with school districts for Scholastic Art and Writing and the Early Childhood Winter Conference.

January Employee of the Month Norma Rodriguez, front right, with Center for Educator Success team members at a teacher certification training event.

Chief of Staff Danielle Bartz, seated, and Norma Rodriguez joke about their love of gummy bears while planning future events.

Left to right: Center for Grants Development Coordinator Venetia Baldwin, Senior Executive Assistant Karla Cantu, Superintendent James Colbert Jr., and JanuaryEmployee of the Month Norma Rodriguez pose for a photo at Convocation in their 1980s attire.

Rodiguez, left, Senior Executive Assistant Karla Cantu, center, and Executive Assistant Theresa Perez pose for a photo during the 2023 Picnic in the Parking Lot.

“That is what is so unique about working in education,” HCDE Chief of Staff Danielle Bartz said. “Employees become more valuable as they move around, work with new people, or take on new projects. They continue to build on their skills and do even more great work. That’s how the Department gets stronger. It’s because of people like Norma.”

Within a year, Rodriguez was promoted to the executive administrative assistant to Dr. Rodgers and has been instrumental in managing and maintaining support to more than five divisions and several Department-wide events throughout the year. Bartz nominated Rodriguez after she stepped up to help plan the Education Foundation of Harris County’s inaugural fundraiser last September.

“Norma became the second most critical employee in that event, next to the foundation’s director,” Bartz exclaimed. “She took the initiative to handle logistics, used her knowledge of the Scholastic program to coordinate with districts and followed up with businesses in person to ensure the highest quality. I recognize none of that was in her job description!”

Rodgers added, “I’ve told her multiple times that she’s an important piece to our organization, not just Education and Enrichment, but our entire organization. Norma has been able to diffuse many issues and prevent challenges from happening because she’s involved in our divisions and day-to-day operations.”

Norma Rodriguez celebrates her grandmother’s 96th birthday in February 2023. Rodriguez credits her willingness to serve others to her grandmother, a Mexican immigrant who lost everything during a flood in the Rio Grande Valley and moved to Texas in search of stability. “She worked her tail off doing everything she could, from picking cotton to washing laundry or cleaning houses until she got her citizenship,” Rodriguez said. “My grandma is now 96 years old and stubborn as ever, but she is everyone’s lifeline. She is our rock.”

Those same sentiments are now echoing through the halls of HCDE about Rodriguez because of her bright personality, attention to detail and dedication.

“When I met Dr. Rodgers, the first thing I told him was, ‘I am the wallflower. I’m not the person to be out in the limelight. I’m the ray behind you and our divisions making everyone shine,’” Rodriguez laughed. “So, it’s really weird to be named Employee of the Month, but it’s an honor.”