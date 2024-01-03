HCDE joins school districts statewide to celebrate School Board Recognition Month

This month, Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) joins school districts across the state to thank our Board of Trustees for their commitment and contributions to the students of Harris County. This year’s campaign, organized by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), is “Locally Elected, Community Connected,” which highlights the important connection between school trustees and their communities.

In Texas, school board members are elected by community members who trust them to do what’s best for students. This connection ensures that board members are accountable to local voters, attuned to the needs of their communities and dedicated to a brighter future.

Board members serving HCDE are Board President Andrea Duhon, First Vice President Amy Hinojosa, Second Vice President David Brown, and members Richard Cantu, Erica Davis, Eric Dick and Dr. John McGee. They will be recognized at an appreciation reception before the Board Meeting on Jan. 17 and will be featured on HCDE’s website and social media channels throughout the month.

Learn more about HCDE’s Board of Trustees here.