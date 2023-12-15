Head Start, Bates Collision Centers Celebrate 20 Years of Blessing Families with Keys to a Brighter Future

After years of relying on borrowed vehicles, ride-sharing apps and limited bus routes, two Head Start moms received the gift of transportation. On Dec. 14, Harris County Department of Education’s Head Start division celebrated its 20-year partnership with Bates Collision Centers at the annual Responsible Parenting Awards ceremony, car reveal and luncheon. Each year, this award honors Head Start parents actively participating in their children’s lives and education, and includes refurbished vehicles from Bates Collision Centers.

“We continue to be thankful for our partnership with Bates Collision Centers. This award transforms lives and recognizes those who take initiative, propel themselves forward and advocate for their child. At HCDE we call that grit, and you embody that,” Superintendent James Colbert Jr. said of the award recipients.

With tear-filled eyes and wide smiles, single moms Marisol Moreno and Diomanique Brown were each gifted keys to a rehabbed 2014 Ford Focus filled with presents. Both were nominated by Head Start staff for their unwavering commitment to their job and families, despite challenging circumstances, and were chosen as winners by employees at Bates Collision Centers.

“This award is not meant to be a handout but a hand up for parents who need that one thing to propel them and their children to a more successful life,” said Bates Collision Centers co-owner Leila Bates. “Marisol and Diomanique are working hard to take care of their family. We are helping bridge the gap, showing their daughters, Magaly and Princess, what hard work and determination can accomplish.”

Throughout the year, Bates Collision staff searches for salvaged or donated vehicles that can be repaired and gifted to deserving parents during the holiday season. Bates employees volunteer their time and skills to work on the cars and help fill them with presents. The award is also an opportunity for the Baytown and Channelview communities to give back as residents and businesses donate gas, insurance and materials needed to restore the cars.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” Marisol Moreno said, receiving her keys. “This car is a blessing not just today but for many years to come.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Marisol Moreno receives the Responsible Parenting Award from Bates Collision Centers.

Marisol Moreno and her five-year-old daughter, Magaly, unwrap their refurbished 2014 Ford Focus.

Marisol Moreno gets behind the wheel of her refurbished Ford Focus for the first time.

Left to right: Trustee Dr. John McGee, Head Start Sr. Dir. Venetia Peacock, Responsible Parenting Award recipient Marisol and Magaly Moreno, Supt. James Colbert Jr, Trustee David Brown, and Bates Collision co-owners Lee and Leila Bates photographed on Dec. 14.

Moreno moved to Texas two years ago with her husband and daughter in search of professional opportunities. However, amid a global pandemic, the 27-year-old ended an abusive marriage and was forced to start over again. She joined #TeamHCDE in 2022 as a teaching assistant at Fonwood Head Start and has relied on ride-sharing apps, friends and co-workers for transportation.

“I’ve really struggled to ask for help. It makes me uncomfortable because it feels like I’m bothering people,” said an emotional Moreno. “People always say, ‘When it rains, it pours.’ I’ve been in this storm for so long that it felt like I would never reach the other side.”

Despite her best efforts to secure transportation, Moreno and her five-year-old daughter Magaly would often miss work or school and found difficulty in adopting a consistent routine. Daily challenges and moments of doubt stoked feelings of exhaustion on Moreno’s road to independence. She describes the Bates’ gift of transportation as “life-changing,” as the gray Ford Focus will help expand her earning potential, allow her to take Magaly to school daily and travel to visit family in Wyoming.

“God has heard my prayers, and this is just one answer,” Moreno laughed joyfully. “Just when I felt like throwing in the towel, He stepped in to give me strength and keep pushing to provide for my baby girl.”

Diomanique Brown and her daughter, Princess, unwrap their car at the Responsible Parenting Awards ceremony.

Supt. James Colbert Jr., Trustees David Brown and Dr. John McGee help three-year-old Princess Brown ride her new tricycle.

Diomanique Brown gets emotional while thanking Bates Collision Centers and HCDE staff.

Bates Collision Centers co-owner Leila Bates high-fives an excited Princess Brown.

Diomanique Brown and her daughter Princess were left without transportation in Feb. 2022 after a crash involving someone speeding in their neighborhood. The 31-year-old has relied on a borrowed vehicle to work two full-time jobs on nights and weekends to support her family. Brown, whose three-year-old attends Compton Head Start, is an engaged mother who advocates for parents as the class chairperson, actively participates in church activities and takes care of her disabled mother and brother.

“I feel like our lives have improved tremendously since joining the Compton family, and this car is just one example of that,” Brown said excitedly. “We have so much support from the staff, and I’ve seen my daughter grow academically since August. I hope to keep supporting her as much as possible.”

The single mom was saving to make a down payment on a used car, but with the Responsible Parenting Award, she can allocate those funds to home maintenance. Brown considers the silver Ford Focus a “miracle on wheels” and became emotional thinking about the newfound possibilities to introduce Princess to educational experiences around Houston.

“Now that we don’t have to borrow a car or depend on bus routes, I can explore museums and parks with my daughter without feeling like we have a time limit,” an emotional Brown said. “We get to have mommy and daughter time that we haven’t had before.”

For shop owners Lee and Leila Bates, the annual giveaway is an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices parents make to provide for their children and ensure a memorable holiday season.

“Over the years, the Responsible Parenting Award has evolved to more than just the gift of transportation. It’s become a blessing to everyone involved,” said Bates Collision Centers co-owner Lee Bates. “Seeing the little kids rip off that wrapping paper and enjoy those toys and how their faces light up… it makes the world’s problems melt away for a few moments.”