HCDE to close Dec. 21-Jan.2 for winter break

All Harris County Department of Education offices and campuses will be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, for the winter break.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, HCDE’s Special Schools will be closed, and Head Start campuses will have early dismissal.

All classes will resume, and offices will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

View the HCDE Work/Holiday Calendar and Academic Calendar for more information.

From our HCDE family to yours, have a happy holiday and a very happy new year!