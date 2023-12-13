HCDE to close Dec. 21-Jan.2 for winter break

Leave a comment

December 13, 2023 by HCDE Communications

All Harris County Department of Education offices and campuses will be closed starting Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, for the winter break.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, HCDE’s Special Schools will be closed, and Head Start campuses will have early dismissal.

All classes will resume, and offices will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

View the HCDE Work/Holiday Calendar and Academic Calendar for more information.

From our HCDE family to yours, have a happy holiday and a very happy new year!

Category: HCDE | Tags:

»
«

Leave a Reply

Search HCDE News

HCDE news in your inbox

Subscribe to receive news from Harris County Department of Education by entering your email address below

Get Social!

Talk to us

HCDE Communications wants to hear from you! Have a question or a story idea? Send us an email.

©2023 Harris County Department of Education
%d