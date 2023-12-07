HCDEGives in Action: Celebrating Civic Leadership

At this year’s Convocation, Superintendent James Colbert Jr. encouraged Harris County Department of Education faculty and staff to deepen the Department’s handprint locally and nationally. It comes as no surprise that employees have fully embraced that mission as representatives within their community.

As we continue #HCDEGives, a series of stories showcasing how the Department and its employees support students, their families and community members during the holiday season, we spotlight two colleagues who dedicate their time to civic and educational advancement.

Director Joyce Akins Serves as Beacon of Civic Engagement

Joyce Akins, the director of HCDE’s Center for Grants Development, has been a pillar in the democratic process for southwest Houston residents for more than 15 years. As a poll worker, she contributes her time and expertise in government and public policy to ensure the community’s voice is heard.

Akins displays a curbside voting sign at a polling location in southwest Houston. Center for Grants Development Director Joyce Akins

Her responsibilities on election days have grown with her knowledge of the voting process. She now leads novice poll workers in displaying signage, setting up voting machines and assisting voters throughout the day. For Akins, voting is a civic duty and an opportunity to choose community chiefs. “Leadership matters, and it makes a difference who represents you at all levels of government,” she explained. “Everyone focuses on the presidential election, but the governor and municipal appointments are just as vital. People in these positions make decisions that affect our lives. Voting gives the people a voice.”

Akins’ dedication to the community extends beyond the ballot box. In 2015, she started volunteering with Keep Houston Beautiful, an initiative dedicated to preventing blight and maintaining clean, litter-free neighborhoods. Through this program, Akins also teaches students from Sharpstown High School about servant leadership and taking pride in their surroundings.

“I get upset seeing people throw trash out their car windows,” Akins expressed. “Sometimes I wish I could pull them over and give them a citation.”

She hopes to one day combine her passions and inspire students to become election clerks. For Akins, giving back is a family tradition and personal commitment. “To whom much is given, much is required,” she said, echoing the values instilled in her by a family rooted in faith.

Winford Adams Enriching Lives as Spring ISD Board Trustee

Winford Adams, HCDE’s public information and policy manager, began his career in public education in 2003 as a teacher, driven by the power educators wield in shaping young minds. Seeking to extend his impact beyond teaching, Adams earned a law degree from the University of Houston to engage in public policy affecting student outcomes. In November 2017, Adams was elected to the Spring Independent School District’s Board of Trustees.

Adams, bottom left, photographed with members of the Spring ISD Board of Trustees.

“I enjoyed teaching and wanted to do what was best for my students, but realized I could expand my impact from a few 100 students to almost 35,000,” said Adams. “They say find something you would do for free and then figure out how to get paid. I doubt trustees will ever be paid, but I take this job seriously and feel privileged to be in the decision-making room.”

On Dec. 5, Adams was sworn in for his third three-year term, a testament to his commitment to Harris County learners. Collaborating with fellow trustees, the Spring ISD board vice president has championed initiatives that propel the district forward. Adams has supported local funding for career readiness, early childhood and special education programs.

Beyond financial stewardship, Adams serves on the board’s Equity Committee, ensuring students have equitable access to resources, including the number of teachers, bus routes and comprehensive services.

“I want our students to realize that it doesn’t matter how modest your beginnings are or where you started,” he said. “If you work hard, approach your tasks with integrity, and are willing to serve others, you can achieve greatness.”

With three of his children enrolled in Spring ISD schools, Adams witnesses firsthand the impact of board decisions. His role on the board amplifies the significance of his responsibility to his community and reinforces his dedication to fostering an environment where every student can thrive.

Akins and Adams exemplify what it means to be members of their community within HCDE and Harris County. Their dedication to advancing the county’s learners and residents embodies the spirit of #HCDEGives, inspiring each of us, in turn, to impact our communities in a positive way.