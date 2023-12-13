HCDEGives: Fortis Academy Students Bridge Generational Gap with Holiday Harmony

In the final edition of #HCDEGives, a series of stories showcasing how the Department and its employees are stepping up during the holidays to support students, their families and community members, we shine a light on Fortis Academy students who are getting back to the true meaning of the holidays. This week, a group of students visited senior citizens at the Capstone Healthcare Estates at Veterans Memorial nursing home to spread holiday magic.

“We get so caught up in the commercialization of the holidays, and people start to think it’s about these material things, but it’s not about that—it’s about family,” said Principal Travita Godfrey. “Fortis is a family, and today, we get to share our love with these residents.”

Fortis Academy students and staff photographed at the Capstone Healthcare Estates at Veterans Memorial nursing home.

Student Tristan Sowders leads carolers in a rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

Fortis Academy students sing holiday carols to healthcare patients on Dec. 11, 2023.

Inspired by the school’s compassionate ethos, the more than half a dozen students extended the family-like culture that defines its campus into the heart of the community. Led by junior Tristan Sowders, Fortis Academy students and staff transformed the center’s community room into a haven of warmth and camaraderie with the tunes of traditional carols like “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The group also shared sweet treats and enjoyed quality time with the golden residents.

“Singing is one of my coping skills, and it makes me happy to share my voice with others,” Sowders smiled. “Spending time with these elders warms my heart because I know they appreciate us and oftentimes just want someone to talk to.”

As an Aldine Independent School District student in recovery for substance misuse who finds the holidays challenging, Sowders finds purpose in giving back. Alongside the support provided by Fortis faculty, counselors and staff, the opportunity to engage in community service reinforces their rehabilitation.

“I look at these residents and realize that sometimes their families don’t live nearby, or they don’t have people to come and visit them,” said Godfrey. “We are showing our students that you don’t need money to make people happy. Gifts like your time and love come from your heart.”

The meaningful interaction transcended generations, proving that age is no barrier to kindness and connection.

To learn more about Fortis Academy, visit hcde-texas.org/Fortis.