Lindsey Sanders Named Director of Communications for Harris County Department of Education

Lindsey Sanders has been named the new director of Communications for Harris County Department of Education. The role marks Sanders’ return to the Department, having served as a communications coordinator from 2016 to 2018.

Communications Director Lindsey Sanders. “Lindsey brings extensive experience in school district communications and a deep understanding of HCDE,” said Danielle Clark, HCDE’s chief communications officer. “She has jumped in with both feet, reacquainting herself with the division and its changes in the last five years. She is a skilled leader who will expand our communications support for the entire organization while enhancing the positive culture of the team. I am excited to see our storytelling, graphics, video production, writing, website management and event planning flourish under her leadership.”

Sanders most recently served as the communications director at the Katy Independent School District, where she began her career in 2012. Before that, she was the community relations director for the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District for nearly four years.

“I’m excited to come home to HCDE and lead an incredibly talented and dynamic team,” said Sanders. “My heart is in education, so it’s a privilege to promote the depth of programs and services available to learners of all ages.”

The Texas native holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Baylor University and is an active member of the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA) and National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). Sanders is also a Class of 2020 graduate of the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fort Bend program, which cultivates future leaders who wish to take an active role in their communities.

Sanders’ first day on the job was Nov. 27.