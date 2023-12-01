HCDEGives: Meet the Employees Paying it Forward at the Front of the Class

The holiday season typically evokes thoughts of festive meals, yuletide carols and gift-giving. However, for several Harris County Department of Education employees, the season of giving is about something intangible: paying it forward through knowledge.

In this edition of #HCDEGives, a series of stories showcasing how the Department and its employees are stepping up during the holidays to support students, their families and community members, we shine a light on colleagues who answered the call to serve at the front of the classroom.

This fall, Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure Analyst Robert Bell, Senior Director Jeff Drury from the Choice Partners (CP) national vendor cooperative, as well as Translations Coordinator Mark Perez and Client Engagement Coordinator Luis Sanchez from Marketing & Client Engagement (MCE), began teaching literacy and workforce evening classes offered by HCDE’s Adult Education division.

“I made the first invitation for HCDE employees to consider teaching for Adult Education in July. Our colleagues have a great deal to offer and are really interested in giving something back to the community,” said Adult Education Senior Director Dr. Eduardo Honold. “We have been hiring new teachers to meet the demand at our new Adult Education Learning Center and as we expand face-to-face classes in other districts.”

The arrangement allows the division to employ qualified, trusted professionals who can seamlessly transfer practical and applied skills to eager adult learners. The unique collaboration highlights the diverse skillsets of HCDE employees as they bring their professional expertise into the educational realm, which showcases their dedication to lifelong learning and uplifting their community.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell previously taught GED math (now known as HSE or High School Equivalency) for the division. In November, he introduced Adult Education’s brand-new CompTIA A+ Help Desk Certification class, an in-demand, industry-recognized credential that validates foundational IT skills, focusing on hardware, software troubleshooting and operational procedures. It’s often considered essential for entry-level IT professionals. Bell hopes to open subsequent certification classes to establish a full IT pathway.

“It feels good being able to share my specific knowledge and have the opportunity to impact Harris County learners,” he said. “I also teach them employability skills so they can be better technologists. I like to see students when they learn a new concept, make progress and eventually get a job.”

Robert Bell Jr. from HCDE’s Technology Division leads a class for adult learners.

IT Infrastructure Analyst Robert Bell shows students how to repair a computer tower.

In a recent lesson, Bell engaged his students by gathering them around a computer tower. The session focused on identifying various components, learning the procedures for assembling and disassembling key parts, and mastering the skills to troubleshoot frequent maintenance issues. The students, absorbed in the activity, took turns handling the tools and working on the computer while being an attentive audience for Bell.

Across the hall, Drury, Sanchez and Perez, who teach English as a Second Language (ESL) classes, led rooms of students with diverse language proficiencies. They engaged in role-playing activities, verbal quizzes and vocabulary drills, all laced with a touch of humor to enhance the relatability and enjoyment of the lessons.

“Not to sound too corny, but I really wanted to give something back. I had never taught any class before, but I had a tremendous high school Spanish teacher, Mr. Reynaldo Maldonado, and thought I could contribute by teaching ESL classes,” said Drury, the senior director of CP. “I think my students give me more than I give them. They are all extremely attentive and eager to learn English. They want to better themselves and create new opportunities for their families.”

For Perez, the teaching role comes naturally. As a veteran bilingual teacher who supported students in the newcomer programs of the Cypress-Fairbanks, Katy and New Caney independent school districts, he is also a product of HCDE’s Adult Education GED program, which ultimately paved the path for his career in multilingual programs, including ESL and bilingual education.

“I know firsthand that HCDE makes a difference in the lives of people. I came out of a dysfunctional home growing up, and as a result, I dropped out of high school,” said Perez. “It was HCDE that helped me when I needed to get a GED. It is fulfilling to be able to pay that forward now.”

Translations Coordinator Mark Perez teaches vocabulary words during a recent ESL class.

Client Engagement Coordinator Luis Sanchez leads his students from the helm.

Choice Partners Senior Director Jeff Drury leads an ESL student in a pronunciation exercise.

Adult ESL students participate in a pronunciation exercise.

Following suit, Sanchez said he owes his ability to speak English to his elementary school ESL teachers. Sanchez grew up in a solely Spanish-speaking household, but his teachers insisted on devoting their time to helping him.

“I want to do the exact same thing. I want to help my students reach their next level and feel accomplished,” he said. “I appreciate the students. They share their appreciation of you. They thank you at the end of every class and seeing them grow their vocabulary is so fulfilling. For me, it’s not a job because I enjoy it.”

Coincidentally, Sanchez’s journey with HCDE began as a program coordinator in the Adult Education division. When the chance emerged for him to transition into a full-time ESL teacher role, he embraced it. The move proved to be pivotal, as he discovered his true passion for teaching and empowering adult learners through language education.

“I didn’t see myself teaching, but once I stepped into that class, I felt like I was born to do it,” exclaimed Sanchez. “It’s so rewarding. It makes you want to give back, and I like to give back to my community.”

To learn more about HCDE’s Adult Education programs, visit hcde-texas.org/adult-education.