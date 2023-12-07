December Employee of the Month Nancy Argueta Rises to the Challenge

Nancy Argueta, Harris County Department of Education’s December Employee of the Month, is the administrative assistant to Head Start Senior Director Venetia Peacock, a position she has held for a brief two months. However, her passion, aptitude and initiative are so strong that she was offered the promotion to the role, while effortlessly and simultaneously fulfilling her duties as the division’s administrative secretary.

“An opportunity came up for a promotion, and she had demonstrated so much commitment to doing her work and, more importantly, being such a positive influence on the culture of our team that I jumped at the opportunity to interview her for the Head Start assistant position,” said Peacock, who nominated Argueta for the December recognition.

After Peacock’s longtime administrative assistant, Sharon McBride, stepped down in March to handle a family emergency, Argueta faced both an opportunity and a challenge.

“Sharon did a lot of things that I wasn’t sure how to do. The Head Start administrative secretary is the backup for the administrative assistant and mainly does the prep work for the assistant,” said Argueta. “Venetia talked to me and said, ‘We’re going to have to work this together,’ and I told her, ‘Let’s do it.’”

She stepped into the dual role with determination, seamlessly handling the responsibilities of both her original position and that of McBride’s.

Head Start administrative assistant Nancy Argueta poses for a photo at her desk, Dec. 6, 2023.

“I was in charge of the Policy Council members and meetings, booking appointments for Venetia and making sure her calendar was up-to-date and that she was on time, and making the p-card purchases for all the campuses,” said Argueta. “Sharon was here for about 20 years, so they were big shoes I had to fill.”

Argueta joined Team HCDE a decade ago as a Head Start operations clerk, where her responsibilities included ordering custodial supplies for campuses and overseeing maintenance and pest control tasks. Five years later, she transitioned to Head Start administrative secretary, a role she held for four years.

As Peacock’s administrative assistant, Argueta demonstrates a solid work ethic.

“Nancy not only makes my job easier but keeps things moving by anticipating what needs to happen next,” Peacock said. “A million little things make her an exceptional employee; key attributes that make Nancy stand out include her infectious happiness, exceptional time management and attention to detail. The center managers love her because she’s available. She answers our phone, and she follows up. If she tells you she’s going to do something, she will do it.”

Building upon Peacock’s praise, Fonwood Head Start Campus Manager Markeysha Hinderman shares her experiences of Argueta’s exceptional dedication and problem-solving skills.

“Anything we’ve asked her to do, she gets it done right away,” said Hinderman. “If she doesn’t know, she’s going to find out. She’s going to support us in whatever we need at our campuses. She’s a hard worker.”

Argueta, reflecting on the experience of her two nieces at HCDE’s Pugh Head Start, acknowledged how the program positively impacted her family. This personal connection to the program’s mission shines through in her devotion and diligence.

“I like to take initiative, and I like to know how we get things done, but it’s also because of the type of services that we provide for our students, for their future,” affirms Argueta. “I feel so blessed and grateful that I work for Head Start, and I know that if I don’t do my part of the job, it delays some other parts. So it’s very important because we work for the community, for the families.”

Recalling the moment Natasha Truitt, executive director of Human Resources, called to announce her selection as Employee of the Month, Argueta remembers feeling surprised.

“This has been a great year because I was recognized for 10 years of service at convocation, then I received a promotion, and now I’m being honored as the December Employee of the Month,” said Argueta. “Venetia has made me feel special because I’ve never had a supervisor who appreciated what I do.”

For Peacock, Argueta’s recognition transcends her work; it’s a testament to the core values of HCDE that she embodies: “You make our program better because of who you are.”

To learn more about HCDE Head Start, visit hcde-texas.org/head-start.