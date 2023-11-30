Adult Learners Seal Employment Offers at HCDE’s Inaugural Career Pathways Signing Day

When Harris County Department of Education leaders opened the Adult Education Learning Center this summer, they hoped to create an atmosphere that would leave a lasting impression on the students who walk its halls. Those dreams became a reality for more than 40 adult learners who jumpstarted their careers at Adult Education’s inaugural Career Pathways Signing Day on Nov. 21, 2023.

The event welcomed students in the division’s Career Pathways Program who recently completed workforce training. At the ceremony, they signed letters of intent committing to employment offers from more than 25 top Harris County companies. Quest Diagnostics, MAREK Brothers, Pioneer Industrial and Turner Industries were among the companies presenting job offers. Each of Adult Education’s business partnerships provides students a gateway into the workforce through certifications, including phlebotomy and industrial pipefitting. Students can also qualify as medical assistants or Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs).

Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment Dr. CJ Rodgers delivered the event’s keynote address and described the promise Adult Education faculty and staff make to each student who entrusts their education to HCDE.

“From the moment you come into contact with us, we vow to help you find the career pathway that will give you purpose,” Rodgers said. “We want to help you fulfill the dreams that you had or might have been deferred or derailed.”

Celebrating the occasion, students donned their companies’ hard hats and uniforms, while others wore nursing scrubs. One student even sported a tuxedo to celebrate his new beginning.

Asst. Supt. of Education and Enrichment Dr. CJ Rodgers delivers the keynote address at the Career Pathways Signing Day event.

Top, from left, Education and Enrichment Asst. Supt. Dr. CJ Rodgers, Superintendent James Colbert Jr. and former Trustee Danny Norris congratulate Kumba Darkannah, bottom left, and her classmates after they signed employment proposals as certified nursing assistants.

Donning their new hard hats, a dozen English as a Second Language (ESL) students sign their letters of intent for employment with MAREK Brothers.

From left, Adult Education Dir. Linda Fehoko, Sr. Dir. Eduardo Honold, former Trustee Danny Norris, Supt. James Colbert Jr. and Education and Enrichment Asst. Supt. Dr. CJ Rodgers pose for a photo with pipefitting students.

The opportunity to pursue a new career for free is life-changing, and adult education is a privilege for students who have overcome challenges like incarceration, homelessness and political turmoil. This rings true for Kumba Darkannah, an immigrant who endured the Sierra Leone Civil War as a teenager and who spoke from the podium at the event.

Upon arriving in Houston two years ago, the wife and mother of two sought to expand her earning potential. After paying nearly $1,800 for an online CNA program, she was relieved when a friend shared information about HCDE’s free certification classes. At the signing ceremony, Darkannah emphasized how workforce certification training has impacted her life.

“I drove an hour and a half to the Adult Education Learning Center every day, Monday through Thursday, to complete my classes,” said Darkannah. “There were days I questioned if I needed this certification, but I am someone who has been given a second chance, even when I didn’t deserve it.”

With tear-filled eyes, Darkannah signed an intent agreement with Accessible Home Health Care, a company that provides individuals with one-on-one care in the comfort of their homes. Darkannah said the accomplishment is a testament to her strength and tenacity, driven by her dedication to her children.

“This is a big step forward in what we hope will become a series of successful stages for our students in developing their careers,” said Adult Education Senior Director Dr. Eduardo Honold as he addressed the newly-certified professionals.

In the room, a sense of pride and accomplishment was palpable. Dr. Honold’s words echoed Darkannah’s sentiment, highlighting the journey from uncertainty to success, a path familiar to many in the audience.

“I came to HCDE not knowing what to expect, but I met instructors who believed in me,” said Darkannah emotionally. “I had to prove to my kids that if you don’t give up on yourself, you’ll always have people who believe in you.”

Dr. Honold emphasized this commitment by saying, “HCDE’s Adult Education team is always here for you.”

