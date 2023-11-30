HCDE Board of Education appoints John McGee to serve remainder of term for Danny Norris

Dr. John McGee

John McGee, Ph.D., has been unanimously appointed to Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Board of Trustees. McGee will fulfill the remainder of the term for Position 6, Precinct 1, which expires in December 2024. The seat was previously held by Danyahel “Danny” Norris, who stepped down in mid-November to pursue a candidacy for state office.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. McGee to the Harris County Department of Education Board of Trustees,” said Board President Andrea Duhon. “He is extremely qualified for the position, and we look forward to working with him to further support education throughout Harris County.”

HCDE Trustees voted on McGee’s appointment during a special board meeting on Wednesday. McGee was sworn into oath immediately following the meeting.

From left, HCDE Trustees Richard Cantu, Eric Dick, Danny Norris, Dr. John McGee, President Andrea Duhon, Trustees Amy Hinojosa and Erica Davis, and Superintendent James Colbert. Jr.

From left, HCDE Trustees Richard Cantu, Eric Dick, Danny Norris, Dr. John McGee, President Andrea Duhon, Trustees Amy Hinojosa and Erica Davis.

HCDE Board of Trustees appoint and swear in Dr. John McGee for Position 6, Precinct 1, at a special board meeting at the HCDE Administration Building on Nov. 29, 2023.

Outgoing Trustee Danyahel “Danny” Norris, left, shakes hands with newly-appointed Trustee Dr. John McGee after gifting gifting him his HCDE pin.

“I am thrilled to be joining the HCDE Board of Trustees,” said McGee. “This appointment, coming just a week after Thanksgiving, feels particularly fitting. I’m immensely grateful to be part of such an outstanding organization that positively impacts students, teachers, and their families.”

As a longtime public finance official, McGee has held various leadership roles across state and local public entities, including school districts. Notable positions include serving at the Texas Education Agency, Texas Legislative Budget Board, and the Aldine, Dallas, and Houston independent school districts.