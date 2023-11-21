HCDE will close Nov. 23–24 for Thanksgiving holiday

Leave a comment

November 21, 2023 by HCDE Communications

All Harris County Department of Education offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, for the Thanksgiving holiday. 

All HCDE schools and Head Start campuses will be closed Monday, Nov. 20, through Friday, Nov. 24. Likewise, no Adult Education classes will be held on those days. 

All classes will resume, and offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 27.

View the HCDE Work/Holiday Calendar and Academic Calendar for more information. 

Category: HCDE | Tags: ,

«

Leave a Reply

Search HCDE News

HCDE news in your inbox

Subscribe to receive news from Harris County Department of Education by entering your email address below

Get Social!

Talk to us

HCDE Communications wants to hear from you! Have a question or a story idea? Send us an email.

©2023 Harris County Department of Education
%d bloggers like this: