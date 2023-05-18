HCDE Board of Trustees elect new president, officers for 2023

Harris County Department of Education Board of Trustees elected new officers at the May monthly board meeting, unanimously selecting Precinct 2 Trustee Andrea Duhon as Board President.

Outgoing Board President Richard Cantu transferred the gavel to Duhon, signifying the change in office.

“Richard, you have been a wonderful mentor and role model, and the same goes for Trustees Norris and Dick. I have appreciated seeing how you’ve been able to do this job,” said Duhon as she addressed fellow trustees. “I look forward to making a difference with you guys.”

The new officers are:

First Vice President Amy Flores Hinojosa, Precinct 2

Second Vice President David Brown, At-Large

To learn more about HCDE’s Trustees, visit the Board of Trustees webpage.