Therapy Services Holds End-of-Year Staff Appreciation Day

Supt. James Colbert Jr. addresses staff.

School-Based Therapy Services held its annual end-of-year Staff Appreciation Day on May 18. The division’s more than 160 physical, occupational, and music therapists and support staff gathered for a day of team building and celebration to the theme of “Everyone’s Got a Seed to Sow.”

Click here to view the photo gallery.

At the lunchtime event, attendees sipped on mocktails provided by human resources and enjoyed dessert prepared by Fortis Academy culinary students while taking in a performance from the Brookwood Community handbell choir. Later, they heard remarks from HCDE Superintendent James Colbert Jr., who thanked the Department’s therapists for their dedication to the unique student population they serve.

“You work with the population I love the most,” said Colbert as he addressed the room. “Every single day you wake up, you get dressed. You drive to school, open your car door, and you’re on point because you are a professional. You love what you do and who you work with—and that is what makes you exceptional.”

Assistant Superintendent for Academic Support Services Jonathan Parker and Senior Director of School-Based Therapy Services Carie Crabb also spoke to attendees, expressing their gratitude to therapists and therapy assistants.

Supt. James Colbert Jr. and Asst. Supt. for Academic Support Services Jonathan Parker participate in the Brookwood Community handbell choir performance, May 18, 2023.

Therapy Services staff pose for a photo with Superintendent James Colbert Jr. at the division’s Staff Appreciation Day event, May 18, 2023.

Therapy Services end-of-year Staff Appreciation Day event, May 18, 2023.

Keynote speaker Vivian Shudde, the daughter of the founder of the Brookwood Community, a nonprofit residential and vocational community for adults with special needs, spoke about the history of Brookwood and the development of its programming.

During the event, staff took care of pending business items, recognized therapists who will receive Celebration of Excellence awards, supervised therapy students completing fieldwork, and served on the Therapy Services advisory board.

HCDE’s occupational, physical, and music therapists work in 31 different school districts and charter schools in and around Harris County and provide 100% of the therapy services offered at Houston ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Dayton ISD, Katy ISD, Spring ISD, and Stafford MSD.

To learn more about HCDE School-Based Therapy Services, visit hcde-texas.org/school-therapy.