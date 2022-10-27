CASE for Kids receives Lights On Afterschool Proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner

Hundreds of CASE for Kids students and educators celebrated Lights On Afterschool this year, an annual nationwide celebration that shines a light on the importance of afterschool programs.

In October, Harris County students participated in friendly volleyball, basketball, and football games and created tie-dye t-shirts, sidewalk chalk art, Hispanic Heritage Month paper-mache lanterns, and lightbulb-themed decorations—a symbol of keeping the Lights On Afterschool.

This year, CASE for Kids received a proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner for Lights On Afterschool Day, celebrated on October 20. The proclamation emphasizes how CASE for Kids’ out-of-school programs build stronger communities, foster positive relationships, and enrich students’ academic, social, and emotional needs.

As a Greater Houston Lights On Alliance member, CASE for Kids’ afterschool programs keep kids safe and help them improve academic skills, explore new hobbies, engage with positive role models and exercise creativity.

To learn more about CASE for Kids, visit hcde-texas.org/case.