Head Start Storytime is Dino-mite with SuperMENtors

This month, HCDE’s youngest learners enjoyed storytime with SuperMENtors who read “How Do Dinosaurs Go to School?” by authors Jane Yolen and Mark Teague.

HCDE Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jesus Amezcua reads to Compton Head Start students.

October marked the start of the Real SuperMENtors Read program for the 2022-2023 school year, which is currently being implemented in a hybrid format.

Volunteers such as Superintendent James Colbert Jr. and Asst. Supt. of Business Services Jesus Amezcua participate in the program, which is part of Head Start’s Significant Male Initiative to encourage male involvement throughout HCDE Head Start centers. Head Start currently has 45 SuperMENtors.

SuperMENtor Kevin L. Holiday Jr. reads to students at Compton Head Start.

The program works by recruiting, selecting, and assigning mentors to each school. Mentors commit to at least one hour, once a month, between October and May, to read to students.

To become an HCDE Head Start SuperMENtor, visit hcde-texas.org/SuperMENtors.