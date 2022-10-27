Red Ribbon Week at HCDE Schools

HCDE students and staff sported themed outfits and participated in drug prevention activities in honor of Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31. This year’s theme was “Celebrate Life. Live Drug-Free.”

Melody Burr, a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor from Galena Park ISD, visited students at Fortis Academy and Highpoint School this week to shed light on the legal, social, educational, and physical problems associated with drug use. Burr’s engaging presentation included props and costumes.

Fortis students and staff took part in the themed dress-down days, such as “Sock It to Drugs” and “Team Up Against Drugs.” On Friday, students also received drug awareness t-shirts during a drug-prevention rally.

In addition to the dress-down days, students at Highpoint participated in classroom activities to help them sustain a healthy lifestyle, such as building a support system and finding healthy alternatives. The week was rounded out with a presentation from an EMT who spoke to students about the physical complications she has seen while working with individuals who engage in substance abuse.

To learn more about HCDE’s Special Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/specialschools.