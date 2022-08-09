Harris County, CASE for Kids present 2022 County Connections grant recipients with checks 

Harris County Precinct 3 representatives and the Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids), a division of Harris County Department of Education, presented checks to several 2022 County Connections Youth Summer Initiative grant awardees in the first of four symbolic ceremonies on Aug. 4.

Nearly $1.1 million were awarded to 49 county nonprofits that provide youth summer enrichment programs this year. A total of 99 applications were received requesting funding.

Harris County Precinct 3 County Connections awardees receive symbolic checks, August 4, 2022.

The County Connections Youth Summer Initiative provides opportunities for area nonprofits to supply comprehensive or short-term summer programs and camps. Nonprofits from all four county precincts receive grant funding.

This year, the initiative infused funding ranging from $4,000 to $20,000 for programming from June 6 to August 26. Services ranged from academic programming and sports activities to hobby exploration and college readiness initiatives. The funding assisted approximately 7,000 families of children in elementary through high school.

The remaining symbolic ceremonies will take place at the following times and locations:

Aug. 11, 2022

9-10 a.m. Tom Bass Park

15108 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77047

Commissioner Rodney Ellis presents checks to Harris County Precinct 1 County Connections awardees Aug. 19, 2022

10-11 a.m. Leonel Castillo Community Center

2102 South St., Houston, TX 77009

Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents checks to Harris County Precinct 2 County Connections awardees Aug. 26, 2022

3-4 p.m. HCDE North Post Oak Office

6005 Westview Dr., Houston, TX 77055, Room 1010

Commissioner R. Jack Cagle presents check to Harris County Precinct 4 County Connections awardees

Nonprofits from all four county precincts received grant funding. Services are customized to meet the needs of the community in individual Harris County precincts. Grant funds are used to purchase materials and supplies for activities, add programming opportunities, and reduce fees or offer scholarships to families.

CASE for Kids is an afterschool intermediary founded through HCDE in 1999, which provides training, services, and resources for out-of-school time programs, including before and after school, weekend, and summer enrichment. To learn more about CASE for Kids and County Connections, visit hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone.