Harris County, CASE for Kids present 2022 County Connections grant recipients with checks 

August 9, 2022 by HCDE-Texas

Harris County Precinct 3 representatives and the Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids), a division of Harris County Department of Education, presented checks to several 2022 County Connections Youth Summer Initiative grant awardees in the first of four symbolic ceremonies on Aug. 4. 

Nearly $1.1 million were awarded to 49 county nonprofits that provide youth summer enrichment programs this year. A total of 99 applications were received requesting funding. 

  • Harris County Precinct 3 County Connections awardees receive symbolic checks, August 4, 2022.
The County Connections Youth Summer Initiative provides opportunities for area nonprofits to supply comprehensive or short-term summer programs and camps. Nonprofits from all four county precincts receive grant funding. 

This year, the initiative infused funding ranging from $4,000 to $20,000 for programming from June 6 to August 26. Services ranged from academic programming and sports activities to hobby exploration and college readiness initiatives. The funding assisted approximately 7,000 families of children in elementary through high school. 

View the complete list of awardees here. View the complete gallery here

The remaining symbolic ceremonies will take place at the following times and locations:

Aug. 11, 2022
9-10 a.m.		Tom Bass Park
15108 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX 77047
Commissioner Rodney Ellis presents checks to Harris County Precinct 1 County Connections awardees
Aug. 19, 2022 
10-11 a.m. 		Leonel Castillo Community Center 
2102 South St., Houston, TX 77009 
Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents checks to Harris County Precinct 2 County Connections awardees 
Aug. 26, 2022 
3-4 p.m. 		HCDE North Post Oak Office 
6005 Westview Dr., Houston, TX  77055, Room 1010 
Commissioner R. Jack Cagle presents check to Harris County Precinct 4 County Connections awardees 

Nonprofits from all four county precincts received grant funding. Services are customized to meet the needs of the community in individual Harris County precincts. Grant funds are used to purchase materials and supplies for activities, add programming opportunities, and reduce fees or offer scholarships to families. 

CASE for Kids is an afterschool intermediary founded through HCDE in 1999, which provides training, services, and resources for out-of-school time programs, including before and after school, weekend, and summer enrichment. To learn more about CASE for Kids and County Connections, visit hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone

