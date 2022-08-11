City of Houston to give out 25,000 backpacks in 12th annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Fest

August 11, 2022 by HCDE-Texas

The City of Houston, in conjuntion with the Houston Food Banks and Shell, is hosting the 12th Annual Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest for 25,000 kindergarten through fifth grade students on Saturday, Aug. 13.

This year, the festival returns to in-person distribution at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, 77010. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

Attending students will receive free backpacks with school supplies, immunizations and other health screenings, haircut vouchers, and more. Parents are recommended to register their child(ren) for an appointment between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Additionally, Houston Metro is providing a free round trip to maximize access to the event.

For more information and to register, please click here.

