Blast off: Head Start welcomes students for the first day of school

More than 500 infants, toddlers, and children ages 3-5 attended the first day of school across Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) 19 Early Head Start and Head Start campuses on Monday, Aug. 8.

Teachers, teaching assistants, and campus management teams welcomed students and their families with smiles and enthusiasm, giving hugs to those who returned from previous years.

First day of school at Head Start, August 8, 2022.

First day of school at Head Start, August 8, 2022.

Following a brief health screening upon arrival, students made their way to classrooms, where many took first-day pictures with loved ones. Teachers tasked Head Start students with finding their names and storing their belongings in the cubby shelves before washing their hands for a nutritious breakfast provided by Head Start daily.

After breakfast, students enjoyed independent reading time with picture books followed by music and movement to release some energy before a full day of learning. Throughout the year, children and families will follow the Frog Street Press pre-kindergarten curriculum, which promotes school readiness and prepares them for a smooth transition to kindergarten.

All HCDE Head Start campuses will continue to operate under COVID-19 safety protocols, which require all staff to be fully vaccinated and wear masks at work. Additionally, all students older than two will wear masks.

HCDE Head Start is still accepting enrollment applications for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about the Head Start preschool program and enroll, visit hcde-texas.org/head-start.