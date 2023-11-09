Danielle Bartz Honored as 2023 Woman on the Move for Community and Educational Impact

Danielle Bartz, chief of staff for Harris County Department of Education, has been named a 2023 Woman on the Move by Texas Executive Women (TEW), an organization of professional female executives actively involved in the community. The accolade reflects Bartz’s servant leadership and aligns with Superintendent James Colbert Jr.’s call for employees to be exceptional in their roles and beyond.

Danielle Bartz poses for a photography, July 9, 2018. The annual initiative recognizes 10 outstanding women in Houston who surpass professional expectations and consistently dedicate themselves to serving their community. Among the leaders of the 2023 class are representatives from the University of Houston, Wells Fargo, and the Houston Astros. Selected for her professional achievements and civic service, Bartz serves as the vice president of the University of Houston’s Friends of Women’s, Gender & Sexuality Studies board.

She is lauded for her advocacy and notable contributions to educational advancement, which she champions through her involvement with the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC), the Center for Afterschool Summer Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids), and Texas Bluebonnet Girls State, a summer initiative that teaches young women about government and policy. Bartz is also a former Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar and TEDx speaker. She holds a bachelor’s degree in government and Spanish and a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Texas.

“I’m excited to support the Texas Executive Women Scholarship Fund because it opens the doors for young women in Houston whose families can’t afford special programs and allows them to take the next step in their educational and community service endeavors,” Bartz said. “Scholarships, community service, and mentorship opportunities impacted my life trajectory and demonstrate the beautiful tie between government policy, which I love, and how society can work better for everybody.”

TEW provides women in leadership with networking opportunities and professional resources. The organization also strives to support programs that acknowledge, develop, and fund the advancement of young women. Bartz will be recognized during TEW’s 2023 Women on the Move Luncheon in December.