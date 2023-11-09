CASE Debates Student to Represent Texas as a Youth Afterschool Ambassador

The Center for Afterschool, Summer, and Enrichment’s (CASE for Kids) debate program will soon have a young advocate for quality out-of-school-time activities on the national stage. Edgar Euceda, a CASE Debates student at Elsik High School in Alief ISD, has been selected by the Afterschool Alliance as a 2024 Youth Afterschool Ambassador to share his perspective on afterschool programs with a national audience.

CASE Debates Afterschool Youth Ambassador Edgar Euceda, student in Alief ISD. Annually, the Youth Afterschool Ambassadors program selects up to 10 students nationwide to develop their advocacy skills, amplify perspectives, and receive training on how to effectively leverage afterschool experiences in an effort to educate policymakers about the importance of afterschool programs.

At the culmination of the eight-month ambassadorship, the cohort will attend the Afterschool for All Challenge in Washington, D.C., where Euceda and other students will speak with adult advocates and members of U.S. Congress about how afterschool programs like CASE Debates have enriched their academic success.

“Having a student who can demonstrate the transferable skills gained through CASE Debates to lawmakers is a blessing for this program,” said CASE Debates project coordinator Javier Lopez. “I have no doubt Edgar will do a phenomenal job representing Texas debaters because I’ve seen the level of dedication our students have for policy and effecting change.”

Additionally, Euceda will have the chance to showcase his debate accomplishments at national town hall meetings and webinars through the Youth Afterschool Ambassador program and receive a $1,000 stipend for his participation in the program.

To learn more about CASE for Kids, visit www.hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone.