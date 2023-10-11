Highpoint, ABS East Students Embrace Creativity for Hispanic Heritage Month

This week, students at Harris County Department of Education’s Special Schools tapped into their creative abilities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which ends on October 15.

Interactive lessons at Highpoint School invited students to research a Hispanic country and create shirts, hats, popsicle stick flags, and classroom door decorations representing their chosen nation. Academic and Behavior School East art students constructed multiple piñatas filled with their favorite Spanish candy. Faculty then selected merit-based students for an opportunity to break open the popular fiesta vessel.

Students at Highpoint School create shirts for Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 5, 2023.

Students at Highpoint School create shirts for Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 5, 2023.

Students at Highpoint School create popsicle flags for various Hispanic countries for Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 5, 2023.

Educators supported the activities with lessons about the vibrant histories, traditions, and values of Spanish-speaking people whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

To learn more about HCDE’s Special Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/special-schools.