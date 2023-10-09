Shining the Spotlight on HCDE’s Outstanding Principals

Principals are the architects of success in every school, the guiding light for students’ educational journeys. In October, Harris County Department of Education joins schools and districts across the country to celebrate National Principals Month.

HCDE is proud to honor its four principals and spotlight the remarkable campus leaders in Harris County school districts who make a difference in the lives of students and educators.

This year, Academic and Behavioral School students and staff welcomed new principals. In June, Jatata Hutton was named as principal of ABS West, and just last month, Timothy Mullican was promoted to the role at ABS East. The pair received tremendous support from faculty at the beginning of the year and praise from parents for their guidance.

Principals Travita Godfrey and Courtney Waters continue elevating the educational experiences offered at Fortis Academy and Highpoint School, implementing new programs and dual credit opportunities this year.

As catalysts for positive change in HCDE schools, our principals ignite students’ curiosity and empower teachers to think outside the box. We appreciate their dedication and passion as they work tirelessly to shape future generations.

Each HCDE principal will be recognized for their impact with a certificate and special video presentation at the October 18 board meeting.

To learn more about HCDE’s Special Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/special-schools.