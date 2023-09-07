Unleash Creativity at EFHC’s Inaugural HeART of Education Fundraiser

Prepare for an afternoon celebrating artistry and innovation as the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) hosts their inaugural fundraiser, The HeART of Education, on September 12, 2023. An opportunity to recognize Harris County Department of Education’s 30-year partnership with the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program, which aims to identify and showcase students in grades 7-12 with exceptional artistic and literary talents, the luncheon will be hosted at the Junior League of Houston.

EFHC is a nonprofit organization that generates support for educational programs that inspire discovery and promote creativity among students in Harris County through community partners and coordinated outreach.

Cindy Tan, the education foundation and community development director, has secured more than $20,000 from Platinum and Silver Sponsors, including ConocoPhillips and Versa Creative. Guests are invited to participate in an auction that boasts tickets to Houston sporting events, a trip to a resort outside of Austin, and more.

“This luncheon is a testament to our community’s commitment to addressing educational challenges and making a positive impact,” said Tan. “It fills me with pride to find partners equally dedicated to inspiring and transforming the lives of students across Harris County.”

Proceeds from The HeART of Education fundraiser will help sponsor grants directly supporting teachers, scholarships for students attending college or vocational schools, and classroom supplies for schools. In the 2022-2023 academic year, EFHC provided more than $1 million in funds to fill the gaps in Harris County’s 25 school districts.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Education Foundation of Harris County website.