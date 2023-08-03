Edna Johnson Named Director of Procurement Services

Public education procurement administrator Edna Johnson, Ed.D., has been named the new director of Procurement Services for Harris County Department of Education.

“I have always enjoyed governmental purchasing and the services it supports,” said Johnson. “Now that I have the responsibility of serving as HCDE’s director of procurement services, not only am I blessed to serve, lead, and grow within such a unique public entity, but I get to continue enjoying what I do with an amazing team of people.”

Director of Procurement Services Edna Johnson poses for a photograph. In her new role, Johnson will build upon Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jesus Amezcua’s vision for Procurement Services. She will oversee the continuous commitment to customer service while transparently acquiring goods and services to support the needs of HCDE’s internal divisions. “Dr. Johnson was my top choice for the role. She is poised to take HCDE to new heights,” said Amezcua. “She is a trusted leader who embodies trust and confidence in our procurement systems.”

Johnson joined HCDE in July 2021 as the Assistant Director of Procurement Services and is credited for implementing the Department’s first internal procurement annual supplier showcase, iPASS, and creating a vendor outreach program. She recently began developing the protocols for HCDE’s small business initiative. Through this program, Procurement Services will establish professional relationships with public organizations committed to ensuring that historically underutilized, women-owned, and small businesses are afforded opportunities to compete for publicly procured contracts.

With her support, HCDE received the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) Award of Merit for Purchasing Operations in 2023, the 13th consecutive year HCDE has received the award. Purchasing also won the Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute for the seventh year in a row.

Before joining HCDE, Johnson served as the procurement manager and special revenue accountant for the Spring Branch Independent School District for nearly 14 years and as an audit manager for Marriott International.

Johnson is a Certified Texas Contract Manager (CTCM) and Registered Texas School Business Administrator (RTSBA). She is a member of the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO), the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP), and the Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO). As a member of these professional organizations, she has been a national conference presenter, served on numerous committees, and is a purchasing mentor.

She holds a doctoral degree in education from the University of New England, a Master of Public Administration from Villanova University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Southern University.

Johnson enjoys working on her vegetable garden, traveling, and attending sporting events in her spare time.

To learn more about Business Services, visit here-texas.org/businessservices.