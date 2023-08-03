CASE for Kids Connects with Families in Precinct 2

On Saturday, CASE for Kids connected with families at County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and Precinct 2 Judge Dolores Lozano’s third annual Back-to-School Birth Certificate Bash at the John Phelps Courthouse Annex in Pasadena. Coordinators Keanda Fuller and Melvin Meade shared information with more than 50 families about the support provided by CASE for Kids at campuses in Harris County school districts.

Coordinators Keanda Fuller and Melvin Meade pose for a photograph at the Back to School Birth Certificate Bash on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The event presented an opportunity to discuss the free academic, enrichment, and fun services HCDE offers students throughout the year. The pair answered questions about out-of-school-time (OST) activities, showcased programs such as CASE Debates and the All-Earth Ecobot Challenge, and teased the launch of the LevelUp digital badging platform.

“We know how time-consuming it can be juggling work and family. We pride ourselves on meeting our families where they are,” said Fuller. “CASE for Kids wants to make parents aware of the resources available to support, strengthen, and sustain their families and communities.”

The Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth poses for a photograph with a family at the third annual Back to School Birth Certificate Bash.

The Back-to-School Bash provided parents with the opportunity to obtain the necessary documentation for school enrollment and obtain free school supplies.

To learn more about CASE for Kids, visit www.hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone.