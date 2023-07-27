Dollar General Literacy Foundation Grant Nurtures Literacy Among Head Start Students and Families

More than 1,000 Head Start families will soon have additional resources to support financial and reading literacy. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded a $9,000 grant to Head Start to support the division’s Family Connection with Read and Rise program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Drafted by HCDE’s Center for Grants Development, the proposal was submitted through the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) to provide families with educational materials to build a literacy-rich environment at home.

“This is an invaluable investment to our Head Start campuses that will help our students and families,” beamed Senior Director Venetia Peacock. “It provides the tools needed to empower and support the parent’s role as their child’s first teacher.”

As a first-time grant recipient, Head Start will host six workshops using Scholastic’s Read and Rise curriculum. Each session will feature themes such as the importance of culture, storytelling, and having fun with sounds, while encouraging families to read books aloud. Participating families will take home a copy of “Bonnie Saves-A-Lot: Bonnie Discovers Money,” a children’s book that teaches financial planning concepts.

The workshops will also allow the division’s Family Services Staff to identify families that may benefit from English as a Second Language (ESL) courses, as parents can use their language skills to teach their children reading principles. At least 70 Head Start parents will receive an opportunity to enroll in HCDE’s free Adult Education program to improve their English, writing, and pronunciation skills.

“It’s a joy to celebrate this grant announcement for a program that has created meaningful access to literacy skills for children and families alike,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Everyone deserves a quality education, and we look forward to seeing this literacy program inspire a brighter future for Harris County residents.”

The EFHC will serve as a fiscal sponsor for the grant, which funds the Read and Rise program from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2023.

To learn more about HCDE Head Start, visit hcde-texas.org/head-start.