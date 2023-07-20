CASE for Kids’ Summer Learning Week Uncovers the Magic of Education

CASE for Kids-funded programs highlighted a world of possibilities during Summer Learning Week, July 11-15!

Elementary students from Galena Park Independent School District were whisked away to an out-of-this-world experience at Space Center Houston. The district’s summer program theme, “A Storybook Summer,” engaged students in reading literature about specific topics such as dinosaurs, zoo animals, and outer space. The field trip supplements the traditional curriculum by emphasizing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects related to our solar system and human space exploration.

Galena Park Independent School District elementary students view exhibits at Space Center Houston.

George I. Sanchez Charter School students pose for a photograph outside the Downtown Aquarium in Houston.

Middle and high school students from George I. Sanchez Charter Schools interact with stingrays at the Downtown Aquarium.

From the Milky Way to an underwater adventure, CASE for Kids staff sparked George I. Sanchez Charter School students’ curiosity about marine life and environmental conservation at the Downtown Aquarium. The “REEL World” experience prompted more than 30 middle and high school students to create short social media videos inspired by their trip. The hands-on learning experience allowed students to interact with stingrays and discover coral reefs while learning audio-visual skills.

Summer Learning Week is an initiative powered by the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), a non-profit organization driven by its commitment to bridging the achievement gap and bringing the magic of learning to young minds during summer break.

