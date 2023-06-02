Head Start ‘Superheroes’ Unite for End-of-Year Team Building

More than 200 Head Start and Early Head Start employees gathered at the Irvington conference center on May 31 for an end-of-year send-off. The team-building event embraced a “Superheroes in Action” theme, highlighting the division’s superpower to deliver high-quality instruction to Harris County youth.

Members of the Head Start team participate in a team building exercise.

Assistant Superintendent for Academic Support Services Jonathan Parker’s opening address emphasized the division’s role in HCDE’s mission to advocate for all learners and maximize student potential.

“When building a house, the most critical part is the foundation,” said Parker. “Head Start is the foundation of HCDE—the fundamental learning component. You determine the trajectory of not only our students but their families.”

Employees from each campus donned superhero attire and delivered presentations that showcased their embodiment of superpowers throughout the school year.

Amidst the festivities, Head Start Senior Director Venetia Peacock reflected on the year’s accomplishments, encouraging her team to take a well-deserved rest in preparation for next year.

“Our department is always traveling a road to excellence,” said Peacock. “I’m proud to have a team as committed to that objective as I am because the needs of our students and their families are ever-changing. This rest period will energize our staff for the coming journey.”

Before the day concluded, Peacock recognized nearly a dozen employees who were honored at the Department’s Celebration of Excellence event on May 24. Each Head Start campus also honored team members who exceeded expectations throughout the year.

To learn more about HCDE Head Start, visit hcde-texas.org/head-start.