Head Start Students Leap into Kindergarten

HCDE Head Start campuses surged with pride at recent bridging ceremonies to recognize students’ transition into kindergarten. The ceremonies marked the completion of the Frog Street Press curriculum, an extensive program rooted in language, literacy, and social-emotional development.

Baytown Head Start students participate in bridging ceremony on May 24, 2023.

Baytown Head Start kicked off festivities with a vibrant art car parade featuring colorful bikes, scooters, and kid-sized cars decorated by students, who paraded around the parking lot to celebrate their journey into the future. Students’ creative flair extended to the embellishment of their graduation caps. At the luau-themed event, teachers awarded certificates for Most Talented and Hardest Worker to deserving students, recognizing their accomplishments.

Before their bridging ceremony, Fifth Ward Head Start organized a garden harvest activity, which allowed students to pick fresh vegetables from the school gardens. Delights such as Mexican squash, zucchini, lettuce, and green onions were plucked and sent home with students to share with their families.

At Fonwood, students treated their families to a medley of songs and dances. Afterward, students were presented with certificates of completion. Similarly, at J.D. Walker, parents’ smiles illuminated the atmosphere as students inspired the audience with a performance of “We Are the World.”

The milestone ceremonies highlight students’ readiness for school and emphasize the important role of parent-teacher collaboration in early childhood development.

