New York Times bestselling author to be a keynote speaker at the 37th Annual R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference

New York Times bestselling author Tami Charles will be a keynote speaker at the 37th Annual R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

She will join fellow keynote speakers Eleven-year-old Orion Jean and Dr. Marc Brackett.

Charles is the author of “All Because You Matter,” and various other books for children and young adults.

Her debut book, “Like Vanessa,” earned her a spot on the American Booksellers Association’s “Indies Introduce” and “Spring ’21 Kids’ Next” lists, as well as a Junior Library Guild selection.

Her latest titles include the young adult novel, “Muted,” which was a Buzzfeed 2021 Top 40 Young Adult Novel pick, and the picture book “My Day With the Payne.”

The conference, which typically draws more than 1,000 attendees, will take place from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the Kingdom Builders’ Center (6011 W. Orem Drive, Houston, Texas 77085).

For more information about the conference, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ECWC. Click here to register. Cost is $95 before January 27. Same-day registrations will be $100.