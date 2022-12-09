Everything Nice on HCDE’s Annual Holiday Greeting Cards

It’s clear the holiday spirit is strong at HCDE, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of entries submitted for consideration in this year’s Holiday Greeting Card Competition.

For the last several years, the artwork featured on the cover of HCDE’s official holiday cards has been designed by a student from our Head Start or Special Schools divisions. This year, a category for all Department employees was included.

Superintendent James Colbert Jr. selected a winner from each category, and all three designs will be featured as cover art on this year’s cards. The winners will also be acknowledged by Colbert at the December board meeting.

The card covers featuring the artwork of this year’s winners are below.

“Sparkle and Shine this Holiday Season” by Sheffield Head Start student Amethyst Salazar

“Wishing You Peace, Love and Laughter” by ABS East fourth-grade student Kenneth Vasquez

“Warmest Wishes This Holiday Season” by Channelview Head Start Teaching Assistant Michelle Le