September is National Preparedness Month

Don’t let your guard down. The tropical season has been unusually quiet so far but it’s important to stay prepared. August, September, and October are the most active months during hurricane season, which officially ends on Nov. 30.

Below are some tips to help in your preparedness plans. You can also find more here.

Keep some cash on hand in case of emergencies, since ATMs and credit card readers won’t always be available. Cash can help pay for immediate expenses like lodging, food, and gas.

Set aside a small amount from each paycheck to go into your savings account.

Check your insurance coverage and review the Document and Insure Your Property guide.

Most homeowners and renters insurance plans do not cover flood damage. Learn more about flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov.

Snap photos of important documents and personal belongings to help you quickly file an insurance claim after a flood.

30 Days: The number of days it takes for most flood insurance policies to go into effect. Don’t wait until it’s too late!

What important documents should you have for an emergency? Download FEMA’s Emergency Financial First Aid Kit, which will walk you through the planning process.

Individuals with disabilities, limited mobility, and communication barriers are eligible and encouraged to apply for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) program, which is a free registry that provides local emergency planners and emergency responders with additional information on the needs in their community.

Visit ReadyHarris.org to find preparedness resources and sign up for important weather and safety alerts. ReadyHarris provides preparedness information in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Arabic. Harris County residents can also sign up to receive accessible alerts (American Sign Language, Braille) in English and Spanish.