Norris and Andrews join Leadership Houston Fellows Class XLI

HCDE Board Member Danny Norris and Center for Safe and Secure Schools Director Julia Andrews have been elected as fellows for Class XLI of Leadership Houston. Fellows are selected for their professional achievements, proven leadership skills, and involvement within their community.

The program, which kicked off in August, held its opening retreat last weekend at Camp Cho Yeh. At the overnight teambuilding event, fellows studied their leadership styles, became acquainted with each other, and began developing their class civic project.

Danny Norris, HCDE Board Member Julia Andrews, director of The Center for Safe and Secure Schools

“I’m looking forward to building my leadership capacity and showcasing the work I do at HCDE with other city leaders,” said Andrews. “I hope to expand our reach to non-school-based organizations.”

Leadership Houston is a ten-month leadership development program founded in 1982 by the Houston Chamber of Commerce. The program identifies and brings together future leaders from different communities within the greater Houston area to collaboratively engage in projects that improve the quality of life for all Houstonians.

Norris and Andrews are two of 43 fellows selected for the XLI Class. Alumni include former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, former Texas State Representative Martha Wong, former and current city council members, and business and nonprofit leaders.