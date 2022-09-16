HCDE welcomes two new assistant principals for 2022-2023

HCDE has welcomed two new assistant principals to its staff for the 2022-2023 school year.

Timothy Mullican is a new assistant principal at Academic and Behavior School East, and Troy Moore is a new assistant principal at Highpoint School.

Timothy Mullican

“I am looking forward to new challenges that come with learning a new position and collaborating with the faculty and students at ABS East,” said Mullican. “I find great joy in helping students to achieve growth both behaviorally and academically. I always look forward to helping students find what tools they need to grow and meet their individual goals.”

In his role, Mullican will oversee the secondary classrooms, awards for attendance and academic achievement, and multi-tiered support systems.

Mullican holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in education administration from Lamar University, and joins HCDE from Goose Creek CISD, where he supported special education students for seven years. The Ross S. Sterling High School graduate lives in Baytown, Texas, with his wife and two sons.

At Highpoint, Moore will oversee middle school programming, school-wide math and science instruction, safety, and maintenance.

Troy Moore

“I am excited to be serving at Highpoint,” said Moore. “It has been my goal for many years to lend my talents to learners that have been removed from their home campus and have had challenges adjusting to traditional school life.”

A New Orleans native, Moore has more than 20 years of experience in the field of education, having been a science teacher and school administrator in Title I schools. He earned his elementary education degree from Dillard University and his master’s in educational administration from Xavier University. Moore serves on the board of the nonprofit A Better Day Foundation.

For information about employment opportunities at HCDE, visit TeachHarrisCounty.org.