Education Foundation of Harris County awards graduates with scholarships for college, vocational school

In May, the Education Foundation of Harris County selected 40 high school seniors to recieve $2500 scholarships and part of the third-round of the Partners in Education grants. This week, several of the high school graduates received their checks as they prepared to begin courses in their chosen two-year colleges, four-year universities, and trade and vocational schools.

Each of them shared their gratitude.

Danielle Bartz presents students with scholarship checks provided by the Education Foundation of Harris County, August 2, 2022.

Cesar Chavez, Hall Success Academy, Aldine Independent School District

School: Tulsa Welding School

Studying: Welding

“I joined the program like two months ago, and I’m already late with those payments. This scholarship will help me catch up or be ahead for a couple more months. It means a lot. I dropped out in 2019, I didn’t think I would get this far when I decided to come back. To actually be here and get this scholarship is like a little motivational push. Thank you a lot.”

Alivia Doolan, Deer Park High School South, Deer Park Independent School District

School: San Jacinto College

Studying: Graphic Design, Computer Science

“It means a lot because I have a single parent, and he’s done so much for us—me and my twin sister. My teacher proposed the scholarship to me and was like ‘You can’t get the San Jac Promise Scholarship because you live out of district. Do you want to apply for this one?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it for my dad.'”

Jesus E. Gonzalez, J. Frank Dobie High School, Pasadena Independent School District

School: San Jacinto College, plans to transfer to Texas A&M University

Studying: Civil Enginering

“I had to really go out of my way, scholarship by scholarship. My teacher was able to put that foot forward for me and tell them, ‘This is my best student. I nominate him for this.’ It takes that weight off my shoulders of worrying about, ‘Do my parents need help?'”

Michael Leignadier, Cesar E. Chavez High School, Houston Independent School District

School: MIAT College of Technology

Studying: Industrial Maintenance

“It will help me financially by helping my parents. Not everyone’s rich, so it’s kind of hard for people to go to school and college. Not everyone can afford it. The scholarship will help me and my family pay for it and it will help there be less stress on everyone.”

Emily Loarca, Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, Spring Independent School District

School: Lone Star College

Studying: Business Management

“I already signed up for three classes, and it’s kind of stressful because it’s so much. It’s going to help me out with paying for the classes and getting what I need, like a laptop. I think it makes a difference. I hope that they keep doing it.”

Jose Mejia, Sharpstown High School, Houston Independent School District

School: Texas State Technical College

Studying: Electrical Maintenance

“It’s going to really help me relieve some stress. It makes me feel some type of way that I got it. It’s a feeling I’ve never had before.”

Jonathan Monert, Cy-Fair High School, Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District

School: Franklin Barber Institution

Studying: Barbering

“It was very exciting because I got to have some money but also to see that some people want me to succeed in life. It was really an eye-opening moment. I’m going by the institute today and hopefully start next week.”

Virginia Patton, Carl Wunsche Sr. High School, Spring Independent School District

School: Sam Houston State University

Studying: Business Management, Minor in Interior Design

“The reason I applied for this scholarship is that I am a first-generation college student, and I haven’t been able to get very much help financially from my parents to pay for college and things like that. This scholarship will help me finish paying off my fall tuition and my miscellaneous and personal expenses as well. That will help me get acclimated without having to worry about getting an on-campus job. I can strictly focus on my studies without having to veer off track.”

Ally Smitley, Deer Park High School South, Deer Park Independent School District

School: Blinn College-Brenham Campus

Studying: Agricultural Communications

“It would help me very much because I’ll be on the livestock judging team. We travel very much, so we don’t actually have a lot of time to have jobs.”

Adrian Williams, Spring High School, Spring Independent School District

School: The Honors College at Lone Star College, plans to transfer to Texas Christian University

Studying: Accounting, Business

“I definitely hope it’s something they plan to continue to do because initially, I planned to work like 30 hours a week. Now, I won’t have to work anywhere near as much as that. I hope they give others that same opportunity so they can have options too.”