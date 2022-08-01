HCDE releases 2022-2023 comprehensive school calendar for 25 Harris County districts

August 1, 2022 by HCDE-Texas

Key dates for the 2022-2023 school year for each of the 25 school districts in Harris County are available on the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) comprehensive school district calendar. 

Download the calendar here

HCDE compiles the calendar each year, which includes the school year’s holidays and beginning and end dates for multiple districts. 

Thanksgiving break will be observed Nov. 21-25 by all districts. Winter break begins as early as Dec. 19 in some districts and ends as late as Jan. 6 for others. Most districts return to school on Jan. 2. 

All districts will observe spring break March 13-17, except New Caney Independent School District, which will observe spring break April 10-14.

Staff workdays and other holidays differ. Districts will wrap up the school year between May 24 and June 2.

Each district’s complete calendars can be viewed at hcde-texas.org/district-calendars

Note: HCDE provides the compilation of district calendars as a public service. We are not responsible for changes in district calendars. Please consult your local school district for additional details concerning holidays/staff workdays, etc.

