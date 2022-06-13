Harris County teens recognized at Carnegie Hall

Creative teen writers and artists from 12 Harris County school districts and 11 private schools were recognized this month through the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Creative teens from the Harris County region pose for a photo outside Carnegie Hall following the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards National Ceremony, June 9, 2022.

Ninety-four teens from the Harris County Region—the country’s largest regional Affiliate Partner of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards—earned 101 national medals out of thousands of entries.

Students, joined by parents and family members, journeyed to New York City to enjoy a week of festivities, including art and writing workshops and RE-ENTRY, the annual art exhibition featuring more than 600 works from the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.





HCDE Scholastic Coordinator Andrea Segraves and Norma Rodriguez pose for a photo in Carnegie Hall, June 9, 2022.

HCDE Scholastic Coordinator Andrea Segraves poses for a photo with a student and family outside Carnegie Hall following the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards National Ceremony, June 9, 2022.

During the ceremony, special guests Mayim Bialik, Nick Cannon, Kelly Clarkson, Zac Posen, Jason Reynolds, and Tschabalala Self congratulated the young creatives on their prestigious accomplishments.

Students in grades 7-12 who earned Gold Key Awards earlier this year through HCDE advanced to the national level to be judged in the 99th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. In addition to gold and silver medals, special accolades included Silver Medal with Distinction Portfolio Awards, a Best-in-Grade Award, and American Visions and Voices Medals.

To view the complete lists of the 2022 national medalists, visit www.hcde-texas.org/scholastic-awards.