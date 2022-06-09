HCDE English as a Second Language teachers train in citizenship, civics

Twenty-five HCDE Adult Education English as a second language (ESL) teachers received knowledge and resources to help students apply for U.S. citizenship and prepare to pass the naturalization test in a virtual training facilitated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services this week.

A screenshot of the virtual citizenship training conducted by USCIS, June 7, 2022.

The teachers were given examples of civics questions on the naturalization test and resources from which they can build lesson plans. They also received a comprehensive review of the citizenship application process and learned how to answer questions frequently asked by individuals who are beginning or undergoing the process.

This training follows the division’s citizenship information sessions hosted in late May. It is the next step in Adult Education’s efforts to revive its free citizenship preparation classes due to interest from many of its students and the communities it serves.

The division will conclude a 5-week ESL citizenship course at the end of its program year in late June, the first of many to come.

To learn more about HCDE’s Adult Education classes, visit hcde-texas.org/adult-education.