HCDE Board of Trustees approves additional $101,300 for Tools for Teachers program

This week, Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Board of Trustees unanimously approved funding for an additional 1,013 $100 credits for the Tools for Teachers program, raising the total investment from $200,000 to $301,300. Tools for Teachers, a program designed to support Harris County teachers with classroom supplies, is a project in partnership with the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC).

Tools for Teachers: Supplementing Success

This decision follows the overwhelmingly positive response the program received. Demand far exceeded the available credits, with the initial 2,000 slots filling within hours of the Tools for Teachers registration opening the morning of Aug. 2, 2021. A waitlist was created for an additional 1,000 teachers, which filled the same day.

Aldine ISD teacher Trevarus Williams shared, “Thanks to HCDE for helping ensure the students that enter my classroom this year have the tools they need to be successful!”

Eligible registrants received instructions to redeem their credits. Teachers have until Nov. 30 to purchase their classroom supplies online.